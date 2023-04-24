Enderby man files lawsuit against Splatsin over access to his land

Photo: Contributed

An Enderby man has filed a lawsuit against Splatsin over a property dispute, in which he says he felt bullied and threatened.

Gary Roberts has filed the lawsuit in BC Supreme Court claiming Splatsin has “vandalized a legally surveyed road into his farm and prevented him from entering the property for several years.”

Roberts purchased the parcel of land in 2018 for a low price, claiming the previous owner wanted out of the situation that had developed with Splatsin several years earlier.

According to court documents, Roberts learned prior to purchasing the 170-acre farm that Splatsin “had blocked a legal access unexpectedly with trenches in 2008,” after the Moores had owned the land since 1992.

“The defendants had never given the Moores any reason for their action,” the court document states.

Before purchasing the land, Roberts found the title certificate contained conditions of entry by the Crown and those conditions were clearly printed on the title.

The lawsuit states Splatsin did not respond to repeated emails requesting a meeting “to review the need to follow the law and open the blocked access.”

Roberts filled in the trenches that were dug in 2008 after learning from the Okanagan Indian Band land manager that he had right of access, as surveyed by the Canada Land Survey System.

Roberts used the road for approximately two months without any contact from Splatsin, before he claims Splatsin retrenched the road.

Because there was no communication from Splatsin, Roberts said he felt “bullied and intimidated by a larger group who it seemed were entitled to some mysterious power.”

Roberts once again filled in the trenches and had unrestricted access to his land for several months through the fall and winter, but arrived one spring day to find out large concrete blocks “had been placed along the length of the 792-foot driveway.”

Roberts preceded to remove the blocks and claims he was accosted by a Splatsin member and threatened with violence.

Once again, cement blocks were placed on the driveway. Roberts then filed for an injunction to prevent the “ongoing harassment.”

The petition was heard before Judge Weatherill who ruled in favour of Splatsin, however, the lawsuit claims Weatherill was not given disclosure that Splatsin's community plan of 2014 recognized the driveway as being legal access.

The lawsuit also claims a survey by Splatsin in 2018 showed the driveway was legal access.

Roberts had another survey conducted that showed he had legal access to his property via the blocked driveway.

In the lawsuit, Roberts said at age 74, he underwent “significant physical and life-threatening situations” during the winter of 2019-20 because he had to hike a kilometre through the snow to bring supplies such as food and fuel to his home.

Roberts said he did not remove the concrete blocks for fear of invoking a violent response.

According to the lawsuit, no legal reason was given as to why the road was blocked.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Castanet has reached out to Splatsin for comment.