300 delegates to attend Southern Interior Local Government Association conference in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon is ready to welcome Southern Interior leaders to the city next week.

About 300 delegates will attend the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference Tuesday through Friday.

“I extend a warm welcome to all SILGA conference participants,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release.

“Vernon is the perfect place to visit, live and do business, and we’re glad we can share our community with you. I am really looking forward to the time we’ll have together and the opportunities we’ll have to learn from each other and our experiences.”

Delegates will hear presentations ranging from fair taxation to climate change, Syilx leadership for protecting water, economic development, reducing infrastructure costs to address the housing crisis, census data, tourism, and more.

Speakers include Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang, Union of BC Municipalities president Jen Ford, UBCM general manager Glen Brown, Ellen Walker Matthews and Mike Overend with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, and Brendon Ogmundson, BC Real Estate Association chief economist.

A package of 31 resolutions has been assembled for debate and delegate voting. Some of the resolutions include:

Mandatory commercial semi truck dashcams (Barriere)

Provincial legislation to mandate short-term vacation rental listing platforms have local government approvals (Revelstoke)

Expansion of non-farm usage on farmlands (RDOS)

Increased investment into on-demand mental health treatment, withdrawal management and substance use programs (Kelowna/Kamloops)

SILGA is comprised of elected officials from 37 cities, towns, villages, districts and regional districts in South Central British Columbia.