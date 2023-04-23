Resident said Rimer Road in Vernon's BX area in need of pothole repairs

Photo: Eli Silver

Potholes are making for a rough ride on a BX area road.

Eli Silver lives on Rimer Road where potholes are large and abundant.

“The potholes are so bad that you have to drive off the road or into the oncoming lane to miss them. I have two daughters who are learning to drive and am worried one of them is going to wreck a tire on the potholes,” Silver said.

Silver said she reached out to AIM Roads about the issue, but received no response.

Castanet also received no response from AIM, but officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said AIM will be addressing the problem shortly.

“Potholes have been appearing throughout the region because of the unseasonable cool overnight temperatures with freeze-and-thaw conditions that we've been experiencing recently,” the ministry said in an email.

“The ministry's maintenance contractor, AIM Roads, is continually patrolling, identifying and repairing potholes as part of their routine highways maintenance.”

According to the MOTI, local paving plants have just recently opened for the paving season, which will enable AIM Roads to carry out permanent hot mix patching of potholes on local provincial roads, beginning next week. Rimer Road will be included.

The MOTI said people can report potholes by calling AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204 to make sure they're aware of it, by going onto DriveBC and clicking on 'Report a Problem' or by contacting the local MoTI office at 778 943-0189.