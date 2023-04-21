City of Vernon offering incentives to plant a tree on Earth Day

Photo: Pexels

Saturday is Earth Day, and the City of Vernon is encouraging residents to participate in the Vernon Tree Program.

The program provides a voucher to encourage residents to plant trees on their properties to help promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community.

Trees save energy by providing shade, reducing sound and dust pollution to your property, and reducing the impacts of stormwater - all while enhancing property values.

As part of the 2023 Vernon Tree Program, residents can receive a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden or Swan Lake Market & Garden.

Details about program conditions and the application process are available on the city’s website.