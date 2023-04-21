RDNO director seeks fire protection for Commonage in wake of fatal blaze

Photo: File photo

Bob Fleming is continuing his quest to secure fire protection for RDNO Area B in the wake of a fatal house fire on the Commonage, just outside Vernon.

The Regional District of North Okanagan director approached Vernon city council to see of the city could provide fire protection to parts of Area B that have none.

Vernon declined the request, citing insufficient resources.

Part of Area B (Swan Lake-Commonage) south of the city along Highway 97 and on the Commonage falls outside the 10-minute response window for Vernon Fire Stations 1 and 2.

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind said Station 3 at Predator Ridge could cover the area if it had a full complement of staff, which it currently does not.

Fleming now plans to meet with officials in Lake Country to see if it can provide fire coverage.

“Just like Vernon, it will be up to them to determine if they can accommodate the request in some fashion,” said Fleming.

He says the nearby Predator Ridge hall would offer closer and better coverage of the Commonage area, but as that is not an option, other avenues must be pursued.

“The Commonage has never had fire coverage, and there have been incidents. The most recent tragic event was there was a house fire that involved fatalities,” Fleming said of a March 6 fire that claimed three lives.

“It was near Predator Ridge, but it was in Area B,” said Fleming.

Vernon fire crews did respond to the fire, but Fleming says there was some confusion as to its location as “they thought it was at Predator. It turned out it was slightly outside the boundaries, but they showed up.”

The fire is currently under investigation by Vernon RCMP and the BC Coroner Service.

Fires in rural areas not covered by crews from Vernon, BX-Swan Lake, or Coldstream are covered by BC Wildfire Service, which does not offer structure protection.

There are several rural areas in the North Okanagan that do not have structural fire services.

If Lake Country agrees to cover the Commonage, it is then up to residents to decide if they are willing to pay for the service.