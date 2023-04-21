City of Vernon conducting survey on e-scooter pilot program

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon wants to know what you think about e-scooters.

Neuron’s rental e-scooters and e-bikes are back on Vernon roadways for the third and final year of a provincial pilot program.

During the final year of the pilot, the city is gathering community feedback on the e-scooters to help inform the future of the program.

All residents, whether they have used an e-scooter, purchased their own, or haven't used one before, are invited to take an online survey that's open until June 15.

Hard copies are also available at the Community Services Building, 3001 32nd Ave.

In addition, city staff will be attending a number of community events to offer in-person engagement opportunities.

A list of events and dates will be updated on the Engage Vernon webpage as details are confirmed.

The first in-person engagement opportunity will be at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo this Saturday at Kal Tire Place North.

Vernon is one of 12 B.C. communities participating in the three-year pilot program.

The goal of the pilot is to examine the efficiency and safety of e-scooters in supporting expanded active transportation.

The pilot ends in April 2024, making this the last year of the program before the province considers whether e-scooters are allowed permanently.

“Strategies to promote active transportation are a key part of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan. Moreover, the city is working to make active transportation easier for everyone, and shared e-scooters and e-bikes have potential to address a piece of this puzzle,” says the city's active transportation co-ordinator, Anne Huisken.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the community to help inform the future of e-scooters in B.C.,” she says.

A summary of the public consultation is expected to be presented to council in the fall.