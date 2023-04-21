Okanagan Rail Trail welcomes spring with multiple upgrades

Photo: Contributed

The North Okanagan's most popular trail is saying hello to spring.

Shade sails, a plaza and kiosk are now complete at kilometre zero in Coldstream, and interpretive signage that will tell the indigenous story of the region is in the final stages of approval.

“Now that a blueprint for the kiosk format and signage has been established, it will be easier as funds are raised to create future kiosks and gateways along the trail,” the Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT) group says.

FORT Day is scheduled for May 27, when trail ambassadors and stewards will be out in numbers to share stories, swag and information.

They’ll be on location along the trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lakeside trail follows the old CN Rail right of way along Kalamalka Lake, Wood Lake, all the way into downtown Kelowna.

Recent developments include the opening of Coldstream Station on Kalamalka Road, including washrooms and parking.

A deal has also been reached between the Okanagan Indian Band, City of Kelowna and District of Lake Country that will soon open up the last segment of the trail, north of Kelowna International Airport.

Kelowna, OKIB and the federal government are finalizing plans to complete the trail.

"With travel and social activities curtailed over the past years, the rail trail has become even more important to many for physical activity and their mental well-being," FORT says.

In Kelowna, a new access point has been created off Enterprise Way at Houghton Road with a bridge across Mill Creek and lighting has been added along the stretch from Dillworth Drive to the north end of Enterprise Way.

Kelowna also plans to raise a section of the trail next to the Mill Creek diversion channel entrance to mitigate flooding concerns.

Lake Country has also upgraded the gravel parking lot along the isthmus on Oyama Road opposite Trask Road.

The long-term goal is to link up with the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail and Trail of the Okanagans to create a trail that extends all the way from Sicamous to Osoyoos.