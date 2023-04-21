Armstrong Big Cheese Festival awards gold to gooey goodness

Photo: Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centre Left to right: Carol Hill-Lonergan AS Chamber of Commerce, 1st place Wild Oak Caf? (owner Elizabeth Reimer), David Beaudoin, Canadian Cheese Ambassador

One grilled cheese reigns supreme in Armstrong – at least according to the people.

The Armstrong Big Cheese Festival's grilled cheese contest crowned the Wild Oak Cafe winner of both the pro category and people's choice.

The cafe is no stranger to winning, having topped the competition in 2016 and 2022.

Wild Oak was followed closely by Country Manor Kitchen and PV Blvd Coffee in the pro category, says Carol Hill-Lonergan with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“Comments on the voting cards showed that everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves tasting all these amazing concoctions that showed lots of creativity,” she says.

The festival also had an amateur contest, and the winner was Bridget Kirkland. A crowd favourite, her winning triple cheese grilled cheese was filled with Cheddar, Gruyere, Parmesan, caramelized onions, and apples.

The media choice for best grilled cheese was Farmstrong Cider Co.

Hopefuls also competed in a cheese ball contest. Two winners were named, a savoury cranberry pistachio cheese log from Rhonda Keating, and a sweet cake batter cheeseball surprise from Carol Hill-Lonergan.

It was the second year the event had an industry only event, which had networking opportunities and speeches by experts. For all the other cheese lovers, the main event took place the next day.

More than 1,600 people attended, and a Saturday evening dinner sold out.

“We were overwhelmed by the support we received that allowed us to present two days of events,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan.

“And of course, none of this would have been possible without our many volunteers some who have been part of the event for a number of years – their efforts truly make this event the success it is and have allowed us to continue to celebrate our local producers and processors for 10 years!”