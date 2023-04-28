Crime continues to plague Vernon's 27th Avenue neighbourhood

Photo: File photo Security camera footage of break in from April 12

Break-ins continue to plague a Vernon neighbourhood just outside the downtown area.

A resident of 27th Avenue says he had to file as many as 10 police reports in just the first 12 weeks of 2023.

That comes on the heels of another neighbourhood resident reporting being broken into three times in a single night.

It’s not just break ins that the community is dealing with, the residents say.

“We had vandalism three times within one week. Somebody set a fire behind our fence,” says the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

“We've had people break into our buildings, numerous instances of trespassing, people leave needles in stacks all over the place. It's pretty, pretty bad,” he said.

The Vernon man says police are doing what they can, but the problem seems to be getting out of control.

Despite resident reports that crime doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, RCMP say they're seeing a different trend.

“Overall, in the past year, we have seen a downward trend in both criminal code cases and property crime throughout the North Okanagan,” says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

“It is incredibly important that any criminal or suspicious activity is reported immediately and directly to us so we know about it and can investigate it,” Terleski adds.

The frequent problems can lead many to not bother reporting them, but Terleski says police have to know about crime to do anything about it.