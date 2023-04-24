Indigenous showcases coming to an end in Vernon - for now

Photo: Glohaven Community Events

Vernon’s Indigenous showcases are coming to a close.

Host Glohaven Community Events, says it has been unable to secure a grant to keep the project going.

The May 2 showcase will “unfortunately be the last in this series (for now),” says co-founder Angela Case.

The final event will again take place at the Towne Theatre, with doors open at 5:30 and the showcase at 6 p.m.

The 19-plus event will raise awareness of the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit issue. It comes just before Red Dress Day on May 5, a national day of recognition.

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased here.

Chelssie Baker, Glohaven’s indigenous relations and content manager, says she’s emotional about them ending.

“We put in so much hard work and effort, and the community has just been amazing, too. It's really sad.”

“I believe that there's so many more amazing things that we're going to do. This is not goodbye, it's just the beginning.”

Auroara Leigh, a victim of human trafficking, will share her healing journey with the audience.

“In her songs, she reflects on her trauma, but through healing,” says Baker.

The documentary Adaawk will run after Leigh’s performance. In the film, families share their stories of loved ones missing and murdered along B.C.'s infamous Highway of Tears. The content may be upsetting to some.

There will also be a wine bar with selections from Indigenous World Winery, and vendors on site with a variety of First Nation goods, including Leigh’s book IndigenEyes.

“Any money that we make on that day is going to Jewels of HOPE,” says Baker.

Jewels of HOPE says it's mission it to: “create a context for marginalized women in the Okanagan to gather in a safe place to make jewellery, which will then be sold online and in retail stores.”

Glohaven says the showcases may return in a different form at varying locations.