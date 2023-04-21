Big bear pays Coldstream home a visit, caught on surveillance camera

Security cameras at a Coldstream home captured footage of a large, furry visitor this week.

Les Brandt posted a video of a bear wandering in front of his home on Facebook.

The most recent encounter happened Tuesday night.

“We have had bears up in Priest Valley Court before, but not for a few years now,” Brandt said.

“The recent sightings came when a neighbour left his garbage out and the bear got into it. I was outside at about 5 a.m. and scared it off.

“However, one of the other neighbours put their garbage out the night before pickup and the bear dragged a bag away strewing garbage.”

Brandt said his most recent post is likely a bear that learned food (garbage) may be available.

“We’ve talked to everyone and asked them to be diligent with their garbage,” Brandt said. “We get all kinds of animals in our yard: deer, coyotes, pigs from the neighbours hobby farm, rattlesnakes, raccoons and skunks. I guess living so close to Kal Park and ALR land, we’re susceptible to whatever travels through.”

The BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding BC residents bears are coming out of their dens at this time of year.

"They will be hungry and looking for easy access to food," said Conservation Officer Ken Owens.

"Food that will attract bears to neighbourhoods include garbage, bird seed and compost. Fed bears quickly become conditioned to food handouts and will teach their cubs to approach people to get these inappropriate food rewards."

The BCCOS says the best way to stay safe, prevent property damage and prevent the unnecessary killing of bears that come into conflict with humans, is to secure attractants.

"If you manage bear attractants around your house, worksite, or campsite you can keep your family safe and keep bears from being destroyed," says Owens.

For more information on being bear aware, click here.

If anyone experiences conflict with dangerous wildlife they are advised to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters or RAPP hotline toll-free at 1 877 952-7277 or visit the RAPP website.