Armstrong Spallumcheen has purchased an electric Zamboni

Photo: Contributed Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission members ? Coun. Ryan Nitchie (Armstrong), Coun. John Bakker (Spallumcheen), Coun. Shirley Fowler (Armstrong), Coun. Andrew Casson (Spallumcheen, Commission Chair) and Lars Larsen General Manager of Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission is going electric.

The North Okanagan communities have teamed up to purchase an electric Zamboni.

The recent purchase of an electric Zamboni will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 3,100 Kilograms annually, about about as much as driving a Ford F150 110,000 km.

“I am very excited to see our new electric Zamboni arrive,” said Andrew Casson, chairperson of the commission. “It can be a challenge to find cost-effective ways to upgrade or replace our equipment with improved tools, while balancing the impact on the environment, but this electric Zamboni checks all the boxes. This is the best tool at the best price for the job, will also allow us to be more efficient operationally and reduce our emissions long-term.”

General Manager Lars Larson said the addition of an electric Zamboni to the Norval Arena provides many operational advantages.

“The new electric Zamboni not only decreases greenhouse gas emissions but also will provide cleaner air in the arena,” Larson said.

Other steps that the commission has taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Norval Arena include: