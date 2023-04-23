Vernon's Hot Bread Shoppe under new ownership

Photo: Contributed

Downtown Vernon's Hot Bread Shoppe is under new ownership.

And the new owners didn't have to look too far.

Shayla and Ben Cole have purchased the 31st Street bakery from founder Carolyn Grant.

"So, we bought a bakery," says Shayla.

Ben has been a baker for seven years and was one of the first bakers to join the Hot Bread Shoppe team when it opened in 2018.

"As lifelong lovers of delicious baked goods, we are thrilled to take on this new adventure and continue the legacy of this beloved local bakery," says Shayla, who has a decade in management and food service.

She'll be handling social media and promotions while also balancing the demands of motherhood.

"With Ben's expertise in artisanal bread making and pastry design, coupled with my many years in food service, customer service and management, we plan to introduce new and exciting creations to the menu," says Shayla, while still keeping customer favourites available.

The shop will continue to use high-quality ingredients and traditional baking techniques to ensure taste and freshness.

The young couple thanked Grant for her dedication to the bakery.

"This little gem of a bakery would simply not be the bakery it is without (her) ... Thank you for trusting us with your baby. We will take great care of her."