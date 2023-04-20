Woman, daughter followed in scary road encounter in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Prince George Woman says she had a "traumatizing experience" while she and her daughter were in Vernon for the BC Winter Games.

Judy Wiebe says she pulled over to look up an address while driving and another vehicle pulled in behind them, "blocking us from leaving."

"There was a curb in front of us and no way to turn around. When he didn't leave, I instructed my daughter to call 911," Wiebe says in a Facebook post.

"We explained the situation and gave our location. Because it was dark out, we couldn't give a full description of the vehicle colour, and he was parked too closely for us to get a licence plate number."

Wiebe says the man then put on a ski mask, got out of his vehicle and started to approach them.

"As soon as I saw the mask, I knew instinctively that we were in trouble," says Wiebe. "I drove over the curb to get away and he started to pursue us in his vehicle.

"What happened next is a bit of a blur, as we did whatever we could to try to get away .... drove excessively fast, ran red lights, etc."

Wiebe says a 911 operator was eventually able to direct them to Vernon RCMP detachment police, "and the driver chased us right until we turned into the parking lot."

She says there were two police cars with officers in the parking lot.

They didn't pursue the threatening driver, but did talk to Wiebe and her daughter, taking statements from them.

They also gave her an escort back to the Airbnb where they were staying.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police are investigating the incident, which happened the evening of March 23.

Police records show Wiebe called 911 about 8 p.m. to report being followed by a suspicious vehicle.

But it wasn't until shortly after she pulled into the police parking lot that the file was dispatched and officers became aware of the occurrence, says Terleski.

"An investigation was immediately undertaken and, as a result of that investigation, police have reason to believe there may have been some interaction between the woman and the driver of another vehicle leading up to the incident," he says.

Police are interested in speaking to the other driver to determine what occurred and ask that they come forward.

"I wish my daughter hadn't been with me," says Wiebe. "I did everything I could to protect her, and we obviously are not physically harmed… but I have had a lot of 'what if' scenarios running through my mind."