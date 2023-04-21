Petition launched to stop watershed logging above BX neighbourhood

Photo: change.org

A Vernon-area woman has launched a petition to stop logging above a BX neighbourhood.

Regan Truscott created the change.org petition in opposition to a proposed cut block scheduled to be logged this summer above Hartnell Road.

"Stop the clearcut in Brookside Creek catchment," says Truscott.

She says the 24-hectare cut block is located at the end of Hartnell Road, in the hills east of Vernon. It borders and crosses Brookside Creek.

"Forestry plans to clear a significant amount of very old cedar and fir trees along the steep Brookside Creek catchment area," says Truscott. "It will be highly visible from the many communities in Vernon."

She says slopes along the creek exceed 30-40 per cent, "and the area is underlain by thick, muddy soils, which are prone to downslope movement (landslides) without the root anchoring provided by these large, old-growth trees."

Truscott plans to take her concerns – and the petition – to the Ministry of Forests "in the hopes of stopping this outrageous development."

The deadline to lodge a complaint to the ministry is May 31.

"For some time, forestry has been efficiently clear cutting a large plateau area on top of Vernon Hill with no public opposition," says Trustcott.

"However, this is the first time that forestry has proposed to clearcut the steep slopes that are visible clearly by many communities of Vernon. If clear cut, the area will be a particular eyesore to anyone in Vernon."

She says the area contains numerous trails that wind along Brookside Creek.

"These trails are frequented all year long by walkers and hikers, skiers, mountain bikers, and motor sport enthusiasts. This cut block will negatively impact those who walk or recreate in this area."

Truscott fears slope destabilization due to deforestation will impact residents of Hartnell Road, with increased sediment outflow and potential flooding.

The aquifer water sources of properties below the cut block are also at risk, she says.

"If the trees in this watershed area are removed, water from spring thaw will run off down the slope rather than progress underground in the aquifers, meaning homeowner wells serviced by these aquifers may go dry."