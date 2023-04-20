Groundbreaking Friday for student housing at Vernon's Okanagan College campus

Photo: Contributed

Ground will be broken Friday on a student housing project at Okanagan College's Kalamalka campus.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday afternoon to kick off work on the 100-bed project, which will also include an on-campus daycare.

Local dignitaries including Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, Okanagan College president Dr. Neil Fassina and others will be in attendance.

The provincial government announced the $18-million project two years ago.

In March, the Okanagan College Foundation kicked off its Sunflower Childcare Centre campaign with a half-million-dollar boost.

The $1.25-million campaign will help build the daycare portion of the project.

It's planned to open in the fall of 2024.

A kickoff event March 1 saw students, volunteers and donors celebrate the project – with former college instructor Lloyd Davies and wife Janet Armstrong announcing their family's $500,000 contribution.

"Time and again, I would have students missing class, missing labs, missing exams because they were struggling to get affordable, reliable childcare. It was an ongoing issue for student parents," said Davies.

We hope to inspire the community to support more parents with young children to be able to attend post-secondary here in Vernon, and to benefit from the programs available at Okanagan College as they advance in their careers and contribute to the community."