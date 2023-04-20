Tito the dog on the mend after losing an eye

Photo: Contributed

Tito the dog is on the mend and loving life.

The Pomeranian-Chihuahua cross has gone through a lot of trauma lately.

Tito became the talk of Vernon after he was brought to Vernon Veterinary Clinic with numerous medical needs requiring his injured eye be removed.

“His owners at the time were unable to accommodate Tito’s needs and elected to surrender him to the clinic, which is something we offer only in very particular circumstances on a case-by-case basis,” says veterinarian Dr. Phil Carbert.

“Given that we had assumed responsibility for Tito by having him surrendered into our care, Tito’s eye removal surgery and neuter was covered 100% by the clinic.”

A new owner for the diminutive dog was found through the grapevine, as one of the clinic's long-term clients heard of Tito's situation, setting in motion a series of events to find him a new home.

Kelowna resident Sarah Jane Mete says the loveable pooch has become the “light of my life.”

Along with the eye surgery, Tito was neutered, given all of his vaccinations and had a couple of teeth removed.

“He's great, he's recovered, he has so much love. He is the friendliest little dog towards people and other dogs as well,” Mete says, adding it was destiny they were brought together.

“I have always wanted a small dog and I always really wanted a rescue. It was amazing to watch how all the pieces fit.

“It's funny how everything comes together,” she said.