Vernon's Bollywood Bang making comeback this June

Photo: Bollywood Bang

After three years, Vernon's Bollywood Bang is making a comeback – and it's expected to be super special.

The event will honour late Vernon city councillor Dalvir Nahal, who died while in office in September 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

Nahal founded the event, which features all things Indian, from food to music and dancing, and also serves as a fundraiser for local causes.

Nahal's younger brother, Ranvir, says a committee has formed to take over planning of the event, which will take place June 10 at the Vernon Curling Club.

This will be the first Bollywood event since Dalvir's passing, and her brother says the effort she put into them was "pretty epic."

"I think this year is going to be super special because it's going to also be an opportunity to get some closure for a lot of people in the community," said Ranvir.

The event morphed from fun to fundraising when Dalvir was going through cancer treatment to help with the cost of medication and other needs in the community.

Ranvir says different beneficiaries are envisioned each year, and this year funds raised will be going to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

He says he wants to uphold the great event that Dalvir spearheaded.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say that there wasn't some anxiety involved," said Ranvir. "She did such an amazing job of creating such a magical experience for everybody."

The team planning this year's Bollywood Bash hopes to reinstate it as an annual event.

"I've always thought that when somebody passes, you go through a process of grieving and acceptance. And, I think, that if you're lucky, there's a period of inspiration that comes out of these things as well. And I think we're fortunate enough that we're acting on it."