Vernon electric cart manufacturer makes first shipment to Turkey

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's SC Carts has just made its first delivery to Turkey.

The North Okanagan electric cart manufacturer announced Wednesday it has "just completed the production and shipment of three custom NXT F4 vehicles" to the nation.



SC Carts manufactures custom, street-legal golf carts and utility vehicles at its facility on Greenhow Road, overlooking Swan Lake.

"Our vehicles are designed to meet the specific needs of our clients, whether it be for personal use, golf courses, resorts, or industrial purposes," the company says.



While based in Vernon, it offers worldwide shipping.

SC has been in business since 2010 and was the first in Canada to receive Transport Canada approval for low-speed vehicles in its class.

Street legal approval was granted in 2019.

Its vehicles can be legally operated on any road with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less in any community that has approved low-speed vehicles.

The company recently built a cart for Arizona Coyotes hockey player, Zach Kassian.

It also has expanded to include a showroom in Kelowna.

More than just a golf cart, the NXT City can be fully enclosed, has heat, air conditioning, a sunroof, stereo system and be customized in numerous ways.

The electric vehicles have a 95-km range on a single charge and have a top speed of 40 km/h.

Prices start at $20,000.