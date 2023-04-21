Fired Vernon teacher loses Labour Relations Board challenge against his union

Photo: Jon Manchester

A teacher who was fired by the Vernon School District has lost a Labour Relations Board argument that his union acted in bad faith when it came to his negotiated settlement.

In an LRB decision issued April 5, vice-chair Rene-John Nicolas dismissed Brad Weston's claim against CUPE Local 5523 and the board of Vernon school trustees.

Weston alleged the union breached its duty of fair representation when it agreed to a settlement without his knowledge.

Weston was fired Aug. 5, 2020, and the Union grieved the termination two days later.

The grievance was eventually referred to arbitration, and a hearing was set for 2022.

But, before the hearing could happen, the employer and union engaged in settlement discussions.

On May 17, the employer provided the union with a draft settlement.

On May 19, Weston provided union counsel with a proposed counteroffer that included that he be paid $16,000 after deductions.

The union sought mediation, but Weston rejected it, wanting to go to arbitration if the counteroffer was not accepted.

"This continued back and forth is exhausting. It's a simple yes or no to my counterclaim," he wrote.

Weston claimed the counteroffer was only a "proposal" and not one the union should have taken to the employer.

On May 25, the employer accepted a union counteroffer, stating that the grievance had been resolved.

It was essentially the same as Weston's except for the fact it included a settlement of $16,000 less deductions, not after deductions.

"It's not worth fighting about," the union advised Weston. "In any event, at this point it is done...

"Given that you were not willing to participate in mediation, and the clock was ticking, the union advanced your offer in a format that made sense and was likely to be accepted."

The deal was signed by both the union and employer, but Weston refused, and filed an appeal with the union's executive board.

The union then agreed to re-engage the services of the arbitrator, who found the settlement agreement to be enforceable.

"I am not signing a non-disclosure agreement, nor am I accepting $16,000 less deductions," Weston responded. He claimed he was "entitled to well over $120,000 ... If not accepted, then my next step is to contact Labour Relations and tell my story publicly."

However, the LRB was not persuaded that the union acted in bad faith.

"As the union is responsible for deciding the terms of any settlement, no apparent case of bad faith representation is established by the mere fact that union counsel adjusted the counteroffer proposed by the applicant without his review or approval," Nicolas wrote.