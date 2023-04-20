RDNO's Area B split between 3 ridings in election map redrawing

Photo: BC Boundaries Commission New North Okanagan electoral boundaries.

More fallout from B.C.'s redrawing of election boundaries is impacting the North Okanagan.

Regional District of North Okanagan director Bob Fleming confirms the rejigging of the Vernon-Monashee riding will split RDNO's Area B among three separate electoral districts, up from the previous two.

Fleming represents Area B, Swan Lake-Commonage.

It's a sprawling constituency that previously included land sweeping around both sides of Swan Lake, a small part of the Commonage lands south of Vernon, and even a small corner south of Coldstream on the east side of Kalamalka Lake.

Fleming described the new electoral reality as a "curveball" no one was expecting.

"Nobody was told this was in the cards .... it needs another look, definitely," Fleming told Castanet.

He says there's more to redrawing the map than just population, especially since much of Area B is sparsely populated and moving pieces around doesn't affect riding numbers by much.

"I'm hoping we can go back and revisit this and make some adjustments," said Fleming.

He's "disappointed" local MLAs in the North Okanagan and Shuswap didn't object in the legislature to the changes, which he says "don't make sense."

Staying in the renamed Vernon-Lumby riding would be lands just of Vernon, into Spallumcheen, Swan Lake and a small piece of the Commonage.

From the Kal Lake Lookout to Lake Country, and Coldstream, including homes on Cosens Bay, would join the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream district.

The Okanagan Indian Band's main reservation and lands bordering it on the Westside would remain in the renamed Salmon Arm-Shuswap riding.

"Not many people are involved, so it begs the question: why bother?" says Fleming. "There's no reason not to leave it alone."

Boundaries are regularly reviewed to balance riding populations so no riding has more influence than another in elections.

"I don't think they realized what they were doing," Fleming said of the BC Boundaries Commission recommendations, which have been passed in the legislature.

His is not the only voice opposing the changes.

The City of Vernon and District of Coldstream have opposed their being split into two ridings, and RDNO Area E director came out against Cherryville being included in the Kootenay-Monashee riding, placing political representation hours away in Castlegar.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has also opposed the changes, saying the region operates as a single economic engine.

Fleming said Greater Vernon is a administrative and economic unit that, "from a logical perspective, should remain intact."

It's a change that will undoubtedly slow down the wheels of government, he says.

"Whenever we're doing something, we'll have to contact three different representatives ... it's just awkward and will further complicate things.