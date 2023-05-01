New photography studio promotes positive images

Photo: Selina Kozub

After bouncing between Kelowna and Vernon for the past 15 years, Selina Kozub has chosen to call Vernon home and open her photography studio’s first commercial space.

“Vernon’s sense of community is exceptional,” she says. “The events here are not just for people who can afford to buy tickets to things.”

In an effort to get to know her new neighbours better and to officially open her business space across from Village Green Shopping Centre, Kozub is hosting an online and virtual launch party May 20.

The in-person portion is already pre-sold, but tickets for the online event are still available and Kozub promises to give away thousands of dollars in photography and sponsorship prizes.

“There will be one prize of $1,130 for a photo shoot that will include hair and makeup,” she says.

Along with wedding and lifestyle photography, Kozub offers boudoir style photo shoots.

She is all about empowering women and those who are female identifying.

Kozub runs a blog and has grown her community to more than 1,500 local women who promote acceptance and work to overcome negative thoughts on body image.