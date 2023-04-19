Volunteer force of nearly 80 helps Vernon's hospice house function

Photo: Contributed

Volunteers are the heart of Vernon's hospice house.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is recognizing its nearly 80-strong volunteer force during National Volunteer week.

“Volunteers are such an important part of the team at hospice and in the community. Without their caring and heart, our organization wouldn’t be able to provide such a quality level of service to those in need,” says executive director Lisa Matthews.

Volunteers help in all areas of the 12-bed end-of-life home – from administration to events, gardening, greeting, and more.

One of the important community outreach programs involving NOHS volunteers is called NAV-Care.

Its specially trained volunteers help improve the lives of people living with serious illness by creating connections to community services and resources and providing compassionate and consistent emotional support.

Want to volunteer in Vernon? Check out opportunities here.