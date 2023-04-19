Respiratory infection outbreaks at two Vernon long-term care homes

Photo: Google Street View

Respiratory infection outbreaks are affecting two Vernon long-term care homes.

An outbreak was declared April 17 at Polson Extended Care's Fintry North Unit.

There are 12 cases in the human rhinovirus outbreak.

At Noric House, there are 11 cases in a human meta-pneumovirus outbreak affecting the entire facility.

That outbreak was declared on April 8.

There have been no hospitalizations and no deaths, Interior Health confirms.

Control measures depend on the type of virus, but typically include visitor restrictions, enhanced cleaning and mask/gown requirements, an IH spokesperson said in an email.