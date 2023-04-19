Vernon walk-in clinic to close for eight days due to chronic doctor shortage

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon walk-in clinic will close again due to a shortage of doctors.

The Primacy North Okanagan Medical Clinic inside Real Canadian Superstore will close this Sunday for eight days.

"The clinic will be closed due to critical lack of physicians from Sunday, April 23, to Sunday, April 30," a notice on its doors states.

"The clinic will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, May 1. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

During the closure patients are directed to make an appointment with their own doctor, if they have one, or use Vernon's only other walk-in, at the Sterling Centre.

The notice encourages patients to speak with a pharmacist for prescription renewals and over-the-counter treatments, or use the urgent and primary care clinic downtown, or call 811 to speak to a qualified nurse.

It even suggests patients try clinics as far away as Lake Country, Kelowna, and West Kelowna.

For emergencies, patients should go to Vernon Jubilee Hospital or call 911.

It's not the first time the clinic has had to close due to a lack of doctors.

Primacy closed for a week last summer.

Office manager Lorraine Rogers said at the time: "I need help."

"We need to start making some noise to keep these places open, especially with so many people without a family doctor."

She said local doctors already have huge patient numbers in their own practices due to there being so few in the city and not enough new physicians entering the field.

"They're busy with their own practices, and when doctors take holidays, which they are entitled to, that leaves us in the position we have to close," she said.

Doctor retirements also play into the shortage.