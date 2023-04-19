More than 90 exhibitors to take part in Greater Vernon Community Expo

Photo: Contributed

More than 90 exhibitors will take part in the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo on Saturday.

Residents can learn more about their community at the Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

Business, non-profits and government agencies will all be taking part.

“The last two Expos were an overwhelming success, and we believe this year’s event will be the best yet as we celebrate why the North Okanagan is a terrific place to call home,” says chamber general manager Dan Proulx.

“Residents demonstrate daily their support for local, whether it’s a product, service, or a charity, and that is also the focus of Community Expo. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Okanagan College, the City of Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan, and Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu will also have booths at the event.

Several employers will provide information on career opportunities, including Tolko Industries, KingFisher Boats, North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society, Maven Lane, Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, VegPro and B.C. Fruit Works.

There will be activities to keep kids entertained, from face painting to Okanagan Science Centre planetarium shows, RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue vehicles on display, an Allan Brooks Nature Centre water table, and a mini manual printing press from Vernon Public Art Gallery.

The Vernon Lions Club will be cooking up a pancake breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

There will be numerous vendor draws at their booths as well.