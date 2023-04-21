Armstrong IPE grounds to host Green Fair Saturday

Photo: Contributed

Environmentally minded businesses will converge on Armstrong's IPE fairgrounds on Saturday for the annual Green Fair.

While this year’s event coincides with Earth Day, the Armstrong Spallmucheen Environmental Trust, or ASET, started hosting spring Green Fairs in 2006.

“We started this to be able to give thousand-dollar bursaries to Pleasant Valley Secondary School students who were going on to study in an environmental field,” says president David Debrowka.

Derbowka is proud to report some previous recipients have secured skilled positions caring for the environment.

The Green Fair is an open invitation to any green businesses from solar power suppliers, organic farmers to carbon capturers.

Even though fair continues, the need to raise funds has been relaxed.

“Mildred Ingliss was a wonderful woman who left us a legacy of $100,000,” says Debrowka, adding the gift enabled ASET to award three bursaries this year to PVSS students instead of the usual one.

Mikaela Cannon of Armstrong Spallumcheen Climate Action says there will be live music and the Runaway Moon theatre company will be hosting a tree parade, complete with costumes.

Cannon says the "Walk of the Woods" is designed to educate people about the forest around us.

The Green Fair 2023 is open to the public and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.