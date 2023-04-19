Traffic light testing over next three weeks in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

If the traffic lights are flashing, treat the intersection like a four-way stop.

The City of Vernon is giving notice that traffic signal testing will begin next week.

Motorists are advised the signal testing will begin Monday, April 24.

Technicians will be testing all city-owned signals at intersections over the next three weeks, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

The testing will require each intersection to be temporarily placed into four-way flash mode.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution.

When traffic lights are flashing red, they must be treated as a four-way stop under B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act .