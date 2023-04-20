Vernon's Counterpoint Choir to perform songs From the British stage

Photo: Contributed

Hippos, kings and favourite things are on the setlist for Vernon's Counterpoint Choir.

"Wouldn't it be loverly to tickle your memory with a selection of hit songs from the British musical stage?" the choir asks.

If your answer is yes, don't miss their upcoming show April 28 and 29 at Knox Presbyterian Church.

They'll be joined by Coreen and Rick Smith as they celebrate popular songs from famous musicals.

Former Counterpoint director Coreen is known for her pitch-perfect soprano. Rick, a singer and actor, will delight with his theatrical skill.

Director Terry Pitt-Brooke has assembled a program from the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Loewe, Lerner and Hayward, Gilbert and Sullivan, and Elton John that includes songs such as Phantom of the Opera, Memory, Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, Edelweiss, Get Me to the Church on Time, Admiral’s Song, and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

Mabel Thibault will accompany on piano.

Songs From the British Stage will take place at 7 p.m. on the 28th and 2 p.m. on the 29th.

Tickets are $20, with children and students free. They are available from choir members, and at Shear Dimensions Hair Salon as well as at the door.