Federal workers walk off job in Vernon as PSAC union strikes

Photo: PSAC

Public Service Alliance of Canada members in Vernon have joined picket lines across Canada.

PSAC represents 155,000 federal government employees across the country, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers.

Downtown Vernon’s Service Canada building on 30th Avenue was behind picket lines Wednesday morning.

“People always think government jobs are cushy jobs, but I’m struggling to keep a roof over my head,” says Dawn, who works with Corrections Canada.

Jeanne Olineck is an employment insurance processor from Kamloops who is acting as a strike mobilization co-ordinator. “Most of our workers earn between $40,000 and $65,000 a year, and while that might be a good wage, we are falling behind,” Olineck says.

It’s a sentiment shared by fellow employees who work in various departments.

PSAC workers are asking for a more than 13% pay increase over the next three years. The government offer on the table is 9%.

Olineck says the offer on the table “is great for milk, but it doesn’t keep up with the cost of inflation.”

Also at stake is workers' continued ability to work remotely, which was introduced during COVID-19. Ottawa wants employees to return to their offices.

“I want to continue to work from home, I don’t miss the white knuckle winter commute at all, not to mention the price of gas," said one woman who works with Veterans Affairs in Kelowna, but lives in Vernon. “None of us can go without a paycheque, we can’t afford to strike.”

While workers are striking in front the Service Canada building, they're not blocking the entrance or preventing anyone from going inside, though many services will be affected.

The Government of Canada has compiled a complete list of essential services that will continue through the job action.