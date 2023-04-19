Heritage Fair inspires young researchers to get to know Canadians

Tracey Prediger

Chad Soon first learned about Vernon’s Heritage Fair in 2009.

He was a new teacher in the city, and remembers one of his grade 5 students wanting to learn more about Larry Kwong.

The Heritage Fair is similar to a science fair, but encourages students in grades four to seven to focus their research on Canadian history.

The student’s name was Gavin Donald, and Soon remembers the project winning top honours in Vernon allowing Donald to take his project and Kwong’s story on the road.

“He (Donald) went on to the provincials with that and helped Larry Kwong get inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame,” beams Soon, who continues to incorporate the Heritage Fair into his classroom curriculum.

This year, Soon is particularly proud of Ayesha Raza’s research, which focuses on Violet King Henry. Henry was the first black woman to become a lawyer in Canada.

Raza, who is in grade 5, was attracted to Henry’s historic accomplishments but took her research into the present.

She was able to locate Henry’s daughter, Joanne, and do an interview with her over Zoom allowing her to learn even more.

“She was a manager of an organization that helped people get houses,” says Raza, who hopes her research will advance her past regionals in Kelowna later next month and on to provincials.

June Kerr is Vice President of the North Okanagan Optimist Club which financially supports the Heritage Fair in conjunction with the Museum of Archives in Vernon.

“It allows us to bring out the best in youth, community and ourselves,” she says, adding the goal of the Heritage Fair Society is to promote an awareness and understanding of Canadian history and heritage.

Evanie Riemersma is also a student at Mission Hill, and focused her project on the Vernon Winter Carnival Society after being a first time parade participant with her Brownie troop.

“We lent her a number of artifacts from our trophy cases, including one of every button on a traditional scarf, and a 1961 original brochure,” says Carnival's executive director Kris Fuller, adding Riemersma also asked for a 2011 brochure.

"That’s the year she was born — great request," Fuller said.

Along with being able to share his love of history with his students like Rasa and Riemersma, Soon says participation in the Heritage Fair checks a lot of educational boxes.

Not only do they practice researching, writing and presenting, students can make personal connections.

“It’s a really empowering experience for kids. …They can actually play a part in keeping these stories alive,” Soon says.

The Heritage Fair opens to the public Friday at the Schubert Centre, with the best times to view between 9:30 and noon while judging takes place, or from 6:00 to 7:00 before the Awards and Closing Ceremony.

Regionals take place in Kelowna in May and provincials happen in Prince George in July.