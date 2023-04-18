Group of Splatsin band members want Chief and council removed

Photo: Setatkwa Christian

Claims of mismanagement have some Splatsin band members calling for re-election of Chief and council.

A petition for the removal and new election of the chief has reached 150 signatures. According to the bands membership clerk there are 956 members total.

The petition along with an application for removal are being sent to an appeal board for the immediate removal of Chief Doug Thomas.

Setatkwa Christian is one of the band members calling for Thomas’ removal, she says he is not serving in the best interest of the band.

“Everything's falling through the cracks and people can't get answers,” said Christian.

She says members can’t get access to needed resources like mental health support because the band cannot hire anyone. HR and administrative staff left behind because council doesn’t get along.

Thomas says Chief and council are not able to call an election themselves, that is up to the electoral officer. Currently, there is no legal ground for the electoral officer to call a re-election based on the band's election code.

That code, Christian says, is part of the problem.

“There's a unified group of people that are pushing for change of election, we'd like to see the election code squashed. As that's like the biggest piece of literature that is causing so many issues around a new election.”

The band passed a new election code in February of 2016, it changed Chief and councils’ term length from two to four years. Chief and council is currently serving the 2022-26 term. Christian says the code is poorly written with a lot of “empty spaces in it”.

The petition began last November and a vote of no confidence was passed by band members.

According to Thomas, there is currently a stay of proceedings to determine if the petition holds legal cause to call for a re-election. He says the threshold for a band member resolution is 100 signatures – which this petition has – but that he doesn’t think a band member resolution can trigger an election.

An emergency band meeting was held yesterday where a group of members agreed they should get rid of the election code and hold a new election. The group wants to return to the Indian Northern Affairs Canada standard election code.

“I'm not against the election,” said Thomas. “I'm listening to the people on the other side of the coin that didn't protest and shut down our band office yesterday. Yes, this deserves a legal review, and thus the stay of proceedings that they obtained.”

Band members have pointed out that some members of council are related to Thomas, and suggested they could be biased in their support. Thomas confirmed that Beverly Thomas, Sabrina Vergatta and Theresa William are related to him.

‘It’s part of the division in our community, and that’s … part of this call is that it’s the Thomas family running the community, and that really is not the case. Two of the councillors are always in opposition of what I say.”

His family supports him, but he thinks the community does too.

Thomas doesn’t know the exact date the results from the stay of proceedings will become public, but that the band should know soon if the petition is legal grounds to call a re-election.