Temporary closure of BX Dog Park for hydroseeding

Photo: Contributed

BX Dog Park will be temporarily closed as early as Thursday morning.

A City of Vernon news release says the closure is necessary to ensure public safety as hydroseeding takes place around the new BX Creek sediment pond.

City spokesperson Christie Poirier says the park will be closed until Friday at 7 p.m.

Once the work is complete, a fence will be put up to keep pet owners and their animals away from the freshly seeded area.

The public is being asked to “be mindful near the pond…to prevent damage to the sensitive plantings,” the release says, noting any damaged vegetation will need to replaced.

Dog walkers are being redirected to a number of other options including Marshall Fields, Mutrie Road and Mission Hill parks while the work is being done.

Tourism Vernon offers a complete list of dog-friendly spaces for both on and off leash options.