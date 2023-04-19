Have your say on higher parks and rec fees coming to Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

New recreation fees will be coming in 2024, and the City of Vernon is seeking residents' input.

The city's parks department and Greater Vernon Recreation Service are seeking input on "appropriate" fees.

It’s part of the budget process happening in August and will set fees for 2024.

Not only will it set fees for next year, but it hopes to come up with a consistent and predictable method for setting fees going forward.

Along with public input, the city has retained an independent consulting firm.

The city has retained Innovate Planning & Co. to review user fees (not including Greater Vernon Athletic Park) and all indoor recreation facilities operated by Greater Vernon Recreation Services.

An online public survey is open now until May 19.

The city is also setting up information booths for people to learn more. Recreation staff and consultants will be available to answer questions. Booths are planned for the followings locations:

April 20: Vernon Farmers Market, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

April 21: Village Green Shopping Centre, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

April 22: Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place North, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Currently, fee increases are based on the August to August consumer price index, staff wages, neighbouring community fees and utilities, insurance and carbon tax. Vernon’s fee process does not have an explicit framework for establishing fees.

The city says the timing of the assessment is based on the recommendation from the 2018 Recreation Master Plan. A review of fees was seen as a medium-term priority.