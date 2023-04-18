Robbery suspect's image released by police in Vernon

Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Anyone you know?

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking anyone who can identify the person in the above picture to come forward.

The picture is a screen shot from video surveillance footage of a property where a theft occurred.

In an RCMP news release, Cst. Chris Terleski says the video shows two people entering an unlocked shed in the 2100 block of 41 Street in Vernon.

Thieves made off with a chainsaw, two generators, a bike and a pressure washer just after midnight, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Police say if you recognize the person above or have any information that can help their investigation, please call Cst. Albrecht with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.