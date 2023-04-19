Downtown Armstrong to get overhaul with provincial money

Photo: City of Armstrong

It’s going to be a main corridor makeover for Armstrong.

The city will receive $500,000 in provincial funding through the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program to reimagine from Pleasant Valley Road from Smith Drive to the new City Hall.

Making Armstrong more attractive to businesses and residents is driving the project as is the anticipated arrival of the North Okanagan-Shuswap rail trail.

“This is a great opportunity to build on previous work and bring focus to improving the way our downtowns look and function” says Mayor Joe Cramer. “The funding ... gives us the resources to talk to our community and build a plan that reflects our needs.”

Continued input from community partners like the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, Communities in Bloom, and Community Futures North Okanagan is anticipated and information from past studies will be integrated.

The funding allows the city to secure a consultant and a two-year project co-ordinator, but will not cover the cost of construction.

The planning project is expected to get underway as early as next month.