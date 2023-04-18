Federal funding for Coldstream and Spallumcheen

Photo: Castanet

The District of Coldstream and the Town of Spallumcheen are among 45 BC communities sharing in the Federal Government’s annual investment in infrastructure.

The funding announcement was made Monday in Burnaby by M.P. Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Finance.

“As British Columbia continues to grow and welcome newcomers, communities face increasing demands for services and infrastructure, “ Beech said.

The Township of Spallumcheen has secured just over $231,000. Township spokesperson Lisa Gyorkos explains the money will be used to assess the health of the current water system.

“There will be a condition assessment done on the existing infrastructure,” Gyorkos says which will help forecast when replacements will be needed and determine the lifespan of the existing infrastructure.

The $250,000 The District of Coldstream will receive is earmarked for Integrated Asset Management and Climate Change Planning for Sustainable Service Delivery.

“B.C. communities are expanding services to meet the needs of a growing population,” says Minister of Municipal Affairs, Anne Kang who was also on hand for the announcement.

Other projects to receive funding include new fire halls, water and wastewater treatment plant upgrades, airport expansions, and bridge and road upgrades.