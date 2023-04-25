Nominations open for North Okanagan Athlete of the Year

Photo: Contributed Shanda Hill was the 2020 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year.

Think you know the best Okanagan athlete of the past year?

The North Okanagan Athlete of the Year Committee wants to know about them.

The public is being asked to nominate local sports heroes for the 29th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership Awards.

The region has a lot of top-calibre athletes in various fields, and nominations for the best will be accepted until May 31.

Ina Forrest took home the Athlete of the Year trophy last year. She’s a wheelchair curler with gold metals from past Olympics and world championships. Forrest took home bronze at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics and was a flag bearer in the opening ceremonies.

The Seaton Sonics senior girls volleyball team was named Team of the Year after winning the silver medal at last year’s provincial championships.

Sharon Morrison is a dedicated curling player, coach and official, and was presented with the Leadership in Sport trophy.

Ultra athlete Shanda Hill won the Athlete of the Year Award in 2020.

Nominations can be emailed to Ann Holmes at [email protected] or call 250-308-1558.