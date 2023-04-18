Photo: Vernon Yacht Club

The Vernon Yacht Club is setting sail on fundraising.

The group is once again hosting the Okanagan Charity Regatta from June 2-4 this year, but they’re beginning their fundraising campaign right now.

VYC hopes to fight food insecurity across the region. Funds raised will be split between United Way BC, and Community Foundation North Okanagan.

“We are absolutely delighted that Vernon Yacht Club has chosen to split the proceeds from their event between Community Foundation North Okanagan and United Way as we work together to take on food security issues." Says Leanne Hammond, executive director of CFNO.

The yacht club says raising money for UWBC and CFNO is important to allow for continued access to food across the Okanagan. Many organizations have been forced to adapt their services to meet an increased demand. Organizations needed to expand their distribution frequency and service areas, and provide additional support to those in need.

Over the next month there will be many opportunities for sponsors and donors to participate by sponsoring a boat, donating towards a meal or supporting the online auction. All funds raised will go directly to the charities through their Trellis fundraising platform.

The fundraising will wrap up with the Okanagan Charity Regatta in June. It hopes to bring the community together in a fun way while supporting food security.

“The regatta will bring together sailors of all ages and abilities, from novice sailors to seasoned veterans,” says the Yacht Club. “Participants will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Okanagan Lake while competing in a fun and challenging event.”

The event kicks off on June 2nd with the “sailing for fuller plates and hearts” event. It’s a welcome race going part way up Okanagan lake from Whisky Island to Vernon, it'll be followed by registration and a barbecue.

Races will take place all weekend on June 3rd and 4th. The event will end with an award ceremony; sailors are competing to win the top 3 prizes in various fleets.

“You’re helping us address challenges within the emergency food sector in the region through our food security initiatives,” says Jeremy Lugowy, UWBC campaign manager. “Together we can strengthen vital connections among local residents from Revelstoke and Salmon Arm to Central and South Okanagan – building stronger, healthier communities.”

For more information on how to donate or get involved visit okanagancharityregatta.ca.