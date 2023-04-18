VSAR cautions people that backcountry areas are still risky

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue

An uptick in rescue operations has Vernon Search and Rescue asking people to consider their safety and driving abilities before heading into the backcountry.

Over the past 10 days, Vernon SAR has helped three different trapped individuals. The organization says it’s had multiple calls for help from people driving out to the backcountry and becoming stuck.

VSAR says it’s still winter in the mountains and is reminding drivers to be aware of the snowy conditions at higher altitudes. Coralie Nairn, Search Manager with VSAR says the avalanche risk is really high right now as well.

“We never want people to stay home,” says Coralie Nairn. “We want them to enjoy the backcountry, but we want them to do it responsibly.”

A woman who called Vernon Search and Rescue, Susie Bigler, wants people to know help is available if they get stuck.

On Sunday morning Bigler and her husband were driving in the Noisy Creek area to go for a walk with their dogs. The pair noticed the snow getting deeper and decided to turn around.

“If you drove up to Noisy Creek, you would go ‘What the hell are these people doing up here?’, but to my husband, it’s a piece of cake he does that [drive] all the time,” says Bigler. “But we didn't realize how deep the snow was.”

Before they were able to turn around they hit an icy patch, ending up in the ditch. They were unable to get out, and didn’t see any cars driving by for hours.

Bigler remembered the iPhone SOS Emergency Call feature. She held down the power button on her phone and followed the prompts to best position her phone for service.

Eventually she was connected with Vernon Search and Rescue.

“It was just super, super comforting,” said Bigler. “So if this ever happens to anybody, it's like, don't worry, because they were that nice and comforting.”

Nairn says Search and Rescue has received two SOS calls from iPhones in the past month, and one notification from an apple watch just over a month ago. she says it’s a great feature.

VSAR is asking people to brush up on their defensive driving skills and be prepared. Have chains in your car, a tow rope, a first aid kit and any medications you regularly take. Nairn says to pack extra food, water, warm clothing, and not to wander if you find yourself stuck.

“We want people to do what we call hug a tree, stay in place,” says Nairn.

Bigler and her husband ended up being rescued by good samaritans, and the VSAR call was canceled. She’s still grateful for VSAR and all their help.

“The main thing here is search and rescue, how quickly they responded, and how this really works. So if anything ever happens to anybody, oh, my god, just press emergency services,” says Bigler. “Even people that go hiking or walking, what if they fall? I learned a lot from yesterday. Yesterday was totally a life lesson for me.”

The good Samaritans who helped the couple refused any type of compensation. Bigler wishes she’d gotten their names because she’d like to thank them and maybe buy them pizza.

Nairn is reminding people that search and rescue is a free service. If you’re in trouble in backcountry, you must call 911, but they will get search and rescue to help you.

Before heading out, research your destination, have a trip plan and don't hesitate to call for help or turn back if needed.