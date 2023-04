Photo: BC RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Natalie Cutler was last seen in Vernon on March 26. Cutler is 32 years old and described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is five-foot-six and approximately 110 pounds.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about Culter and her whereabouts to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).