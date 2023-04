Photo: BC Hydro

Nearly 2,000 Vernon homes are without power right now.

BC Hydro reports 1,773 customers have been without power since about 1:30 p.m.. The following areas are affected: North of Highway 6, West of Phillips Road, East of 32nd Street, and South of Silver Star Road.

The cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

Crews are now onsite and BC Hydro expects the issue to be resolved by 3 p.m.