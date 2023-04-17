212604
212759
Vernon  

Person in critical condition after Kal beach medical incident

Kal beach medical incident

Story: 421738

An unidentified person was found needing help at Kalamalka Beach this morning.

Emergency services were seen giving CPR.

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed they responded to a call at 9:42 a.m. this morning. They responded to a medical incident and the person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

"We responded with four ambulances and paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition," said Peter Darbyshire with BC EHS.

Coldstream confirmed its fire department attended Kal Beach this morning, but did not specify the incident they attended.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

