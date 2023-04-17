Person dead after being found in medical distress at Kal beach

Photo: Vanessa Vath

UPDATE: 2:16 p.m.

Vernon RCMP has confirmed the death of the person found on Kalamalka beach Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 9:45 a.m. where a member of the public had discovered a body at the edge of the water. The person was pulled out of the water and transported to hospital by paramedics.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Investigators are working to identify them and notify next of kin.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have begun a concurrent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

RCMP asks anyone with information relating to the death to contact the police at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-5950.

ORIGINAL: 1:44 p.m.

An unidentified person was found needing help at Kalamalka Beach this morning.

Emergency services were seen giving CPR.

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed they responded to a call at 9:42 a.m. this morning. They responded to a medical incident and the person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

"We responded with four ambulances and paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition," said Peter Darbyshire with BC EHS.

Coldstream confirmed its fire department attended Kal Beach this morning, but did not specify the incident they attended.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.