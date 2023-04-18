City of Vernon says thank you during national volunteer week

Photo: Jon Manchester

It’s National Volunteer week and the City of Vernon is saying thank you to its many volunteers.

The city says more than 250 residents volunteer on a regular basis and help keep the city going.

“When there is a need, citizens in Vernon step up to the plate and serve with enthusiasm… we need not look any further than the recent BC Winter Games as a great example of this,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “In this way, our volunteers reflect what makes Vernon and the North Okanagan an exceptional place.”

Vernon volunteer contributions are responsible for making some city programs happen: Emergency Support Services, Protective Services and Community Safety, RCMP Crime Prevention, Recreation Services, and Council committees.

That's on top of the Vernonites that serve on various community boards, planning committees for arts, cultural and sporting activities, with non-profit organizations, with social service programs, and much more.

Volunteer week runs from April 16-22 with this year’s theme being "volunteering weaves us together".

The city says they’re grateful to the volunteers who support the community. It says it’s impossible to imagine Vernon and the North Okanagan without the multitude of volunteers helping out and making the city special.

The city doesn't have a formal appreciation event planned during this week, but each department will be honouring their volunteers in their own time.

"Each department typically celebrates its volunteers in its own way at a time that works best for the volunteers," says Josh Winquist with the City of Vernon. "For example, one department might hold an appreciation event for volunteers in December, while another might recognize its volunteers in the spring or summer."