Vernon road reopened after planned power outage

The road on 26th Street and 32nd Avenue was closed earlier today for a planned outage by BC Hydro.

“There was some work that our crews had to do to move one of the three phase banks from one pole to another,” said Dave Cooper with BC Hydro.

“There's some underground equipment there, so that's why they had to do the temporary road closure.”

BC Hydro says road work like this is typically completed during normal business hours. This road accesses the courthouse parking lot and is quite active during the week. With it being so close to the courthouse the work needed to be done on a Sunday.

All of the work is now completed and power is restored as of approximately 2:30 p.m. today – earlier than the originally anticipated 4:00 p.m. restore. The road should now be open as well.

BC Hydro says the road above 26th Street – 25th Street – is closed by the City of Vernon and not to be confused with BC Hydro's temporary closure.