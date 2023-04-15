Vernon's Brad Larsen has been fired as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Brad Larsen has been let go by the Columbus Blue Jackets

Larsen spent the past two seasons as head coach for the NHL team after signing a three-year contract through the 2023-24 season in June 2021.

The move was announced Saturday by Blue Jackets' General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen.

"This season has been extremely disappointing and the responsibility for that lies with all of us," said Kekalainen. "These decisions were difficult and not made lightly given our respect for both Brad and Manny as coaches and people. Brad has been part of our organization for more than a decade, and we are extremely thankful for his hard work and many contributions - both on and off the ice - during that time. We wish nothing but the best for Brad and his family in the future."

Larsen, 45, led the Blue Jackets to a 62-86-16 record in 164 games over the past two seasons, including a 25-48-9 mark in 2022-23.

He guided Columbus to a 37-38-7 mark in his first season behind the bench in 2021-22.

Larsen spent the previous seven seasons with the Blue Jackets as an assistant coach under head coaches Todd Richards and John Tortorella.

Prior to his arrival in Columbus, Larsen served as the head coach of the American Hockey League's Springfield Falcons, the club's AHL affiliate, from 2012-14 and led Springfield to a pair of Northeast Division titles. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with Springfield in 2010-11 and 2011-12.