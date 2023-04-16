Footage at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort from 1978 shows 'ogopogo' hitting the slopes

Ogopogo was spotted at SilverStar Mountain Resort almost half a century ago.

Duncan Wilcock posted video to his Youtube page that shows the hill in a humorous light from 45 years ago.

Footage from a spring day at the Star in 1978 shows a whimsical event at the North Okanagan ski hill.

“Spring Carnival in 1978 at Silver Star Ski Resort, near Vernon. Some 8mm movie camera footage taken by my father - Ross Wilcock - of Spring Carnival/Costume Day that year. Check out the skiing Ogopogo at the 4 minute mark,” said Wilcock on his Youtube page.

Today is the last day for the resort's 2022-23 season. The Star was the last ski hill in the Valley to cease operations for the year.