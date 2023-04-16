Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre is officially open for the season

Spring has arrived in the North Okanagan the Allan Brooks Nature Centre has opened for another year.

The Vernon centre officially opened Saturday and there are new things to see and do.

Cheryl Hood, centre manager, said the centre, located off Commonage Road south of the DND grounds, has a new mural where people can see the size of the bird of prey that call the region home.

“We call it the wing wall,” Hood said. “It's ready for people to spread their wings and see what type of bird they are.”

Hood said there are new question boards on the habitat room and the ABNC has also added QR codes where people can use their phones to hear what various animals sound like.

Various summer programs are also planned.

“We have our summer camps starting in July,” said Hood. “We are also going to be bringing back the raptors this year.”

The annual garage sale will take place in the fall and the popular plant sale is planned for May 20.

The centre is open Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit the ABNC website.