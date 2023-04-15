Huge 'dust devil' near Vernon makes waves on social media

Photo: Sylvia Voets

A huge 'dust devil' near Vernon had social media buzzing this week.

The mini-tornado was large enough to be seen from many vantage points around the city as it rose high into the air.

Mike Brown posted a picture of the large dust formation to the Vernon & Area Community Page, where it garnered a lot of attention and more pictures.

“Massive dust devil above Commonage,” Brown said on his post.

Additional pictures and information showed the dust devil was rising from the Vernon landfill, which is in the Commonage area.

One comment said a snow funnel was seen at SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, the same day the dust devil was spotted in Vernon.